What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Ryquell Armstead, JAC X X X Saquon Barkley, NYG X X X Matt Breida, MIA X X X Tarik Cohen, CHI X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X X A.J. Dillon, GB X X X Duke Johnson, HOU X X X Jalen Richard, LV X X X Boston Scott, PHI X X X Chris Thompson, JAC X X X Darrel Williams, KC X X X Darrynton Evans, TEN X X

Frank Gore, NYJ X X

Kerryon Johnson, DET X X

Dion Lewis, NYG X X

Giovani Bernard, CIN X



Jordan Howard, MIA X



Zack Moss, BUF X



Benny Snell, PIT X



Jamaal Williams, GB X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Danny Amendola, DET X X X Parris Campbell, IND X X X Larry Fitzgerald, ARI X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Christian Kirk, ARI X X X Michael Pittman, IND X X X Jalen Reagor, PHI X X X Curtis Samuel, CAR X X X Steven Sims, WAS X X X Courtland Sutton, DEN X X X Chase Claypool, PIT X X

Marvin Jones, DET X



Henry Ruggs, LV X



Sterling Shepard, NYG X



Golden Tate, NYG X



Mike Williams, LAC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Jack Doyle, IND X X X Dallas Goedert, PHI X X X Chris Herndon, NYJ X X X Austin Hooper, CLE X X X Greg Olsen, SEA X X X Jordan Reed, SF X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X

Eric Ebron, PIT X



O.J. Howard, TB X





Quarterbacks

Player 10 12 14 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR X X X Derek Carr, LV X X X Jimmy Garoppolo, SF X X X Daniel Jones, NYG X X X Drew Lock, DEN X X X Philip Rivers, IND X X X Mitchell Trubisky, CHI X X X Baker Mayfield, CLE X X

Carson Wentz, PHI X X

Kirk Cousins, MIN X



Gardner Minshew, JAC X



Ryan Tannehill, TEN X





