What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Ryquell Armstead, JACXXX
Saquon Barkley, NYGXXX
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Tarik Cohen, CHIXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXXX
A.J. Dillon, GBXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Jalen Richard, LVXXX
Boston Scott, PHIXXX
Chris Thompson, JACXXX
Darrel Williams, KCXXX
Darrynton Evans, TENXX
Frank Gore, NYJXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXX
Dion Lewis, NYGXX
Giovani Bernard, CINX

Jordan Howard, MIAX

Zack Moss, BUFX

Benny Snell, PITX

Jamaal Williams, GBX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Danny Amendola, DETXXX
Parris Campbell, INDXXX
Larry Fitzgerald, ARIXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Christian Kirk, ARIXXX
Michael Pittman, INDXXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXXX
Curtis Samuel, CARXXX
Steven Sims, WASXXX
Courtland Sutton, DENXXX
Chase Claypool, PITXX
Marvin Jones, DETX

Henry Ruggs, LVX

Sterling Shepard, NYGX

Golden Tate, NYGX

Mike Williams, LACX

Tight ends

Player101214
Jack Doyle, INDXXX
Dallas Goedert, PHIXXX
Chris Herndon, NYJXXX
Austin Hooper, CLEXXX
Greg Olsen, SEAXXX
Jordan Reed, SFXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXX
Eric Ebron, PITX

O.J. Howard, TBX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Teddy Bridgewater, CARXXX
Derek Carr, LVXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Drew Lock, DENXXX
Philip Rivers, INDXXX
Mitchell Trubisky, CHIXXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXX
Kirk Cousins, MINX

Gardner Minshew, JACX

Ryan Tannehill, TENX

