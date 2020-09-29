Watch Now: NFL Monday QB: Russell Wilson is on a historic pace ( 1:55 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR A. Kamara NO 47 51 E. Elliott DAL 43 46 A. Jones GB 38 41 D. Cook MIN 36 38 D. Henry TEN 30 30 N. Chubb CLE 29 30 J. Taylor IND 28 30 C. McCaffrey CAR 27 30 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 27 30 J. Jacobs LV 25 27 M. Sanders PHI 24 27 A. Ekeler LAC 23 26 K. Drake ARI 22 24 J. Conner PIT 21 23 C. Carson SEA 20 22 J. Robinson JAC 18 19 D. Johnson HOU 17 19 M. Gordon DEN 16 18 D. Montgomery CHI 16 17 J. Mixon CIN 15 17 K. Hunt CLE 13 15 D. Henderson LAR 13 14 T. Gurley ATL 13 13 R. Mostert SF 12 13 J. Dobbins BAL 9 11 D. Singletary BUF 9 11 M. Gaskin MIA 9 11 L. Fournette TB 9 10 M. Ingram BAL 9 9 A. Gibson WAS 8 9 M. Davis CAR 7 10 L. Bell NYJ 7 9 M. Brown LAR 7 8 J. Kelley LAC 7 8 N. Hines IND 5 7 J. White NE 5 7 J. McKinnon SF 5 7 C. Akers LAR 5 6 D. Swift DET 5 6 C. Edmonds ARI 5 6 T. Pollard DAL 5 6 A. Mattison MIN 5 6 L. Murray NO 5 5 B. Snell PIT 5 5 R. Jones TB 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Hopkins ARI 27 31 D. Adams GB 26 30 T. Lockett SEA 23 27 C. Ridley ATL 23 26 M. Thomas NO 22 26 T. Hill KC 22 24 J. Jones ATL 21 25 K. Allen LAC 20 24 K. Golladay DET 20 23 DK Metcalf SEA 20 23 M. Evans TB 20 22 A. Robinson CHI 18 22 S. Diggs BUF 18 22 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 18 21 R. Woods LAR 18 21 A. Thielen MIN 17 20 C. Kupp LAR 17 20 C. Godwin TB 16 20 A. Cooper DAL 16 20 O. Beckham CLE 16 19 T. McLaurin WAS 15 18 D.J. Moore CAR 14 17 A.J. Brown TEN 13 16 A. Green CIN 11 14 W. Fuller HOU 10 13 M. Brown BAL 10 12 T. Boyd CIN 9 12 D.J. Chark JAC 9 11 T. Hilton IND 9 11 J. Brown BUF 8 11 M. Gallup DAL 8 10 D. Parker MIA 8 10 J. Edelman NE 7 11 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 C. Lamb DAL 7 9 P. Williams MIA 6 9 A. Lazard GB 6 8 J. Landry CLE 6 8 R. Anderson CAR 6 8 D. Slayton NYG 6 7 B. Aiyuk SF 5 7 D. Samuel SF 5 7 C. Davis TEN 5 6 J. Jeudy DEN 5 6 M. Jones DET 5 6 B. Cooks HOU 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 24 28 G. Kittle SF 17 20 M. Andrews BAL 17 19 D. Waller LV 12 15 N. Fant DEN 12 14 Z. Ertz PHI 9 12 H. Henry LAC 8 10 J. Smith TEN 8 10 T. Higbee LAR 7 9 H. Hurst ATL 7 9 E. Engram NYG 6 8 J. Cook NO 6 8 M. Gesicki MIA 5 6 T. Hockenson DET 5 6

Quarterback