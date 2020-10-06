Watch Now: Week 5 Waiver Wire: Wide Receiver ( 5:28 )

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Saquon Barkley, NYG X X X Matt Breida, MIA X X X Tarik Cohen, CHI X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X X A.J. Dillon, GB X X X Frank Gore, NYJ X X X Kerryon Johnson, DET X X X Duke Johnson, HOU X X X Dion Lewis, NYG X X X Boston Scott, PHI X X X Benny Snell, PIT X X X Chris Thompson, JAC X X X Darrel Williams, KC X X X Darrynton Evans, TEN X X

Jordan Howard, MIA X X

Zack Moss, BUF X X

Jamaal Williams, GB X X

Giovani Bernard, CIN X



Jeff Wilson, SF X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Randall Cobb, HOU X X X Keelan Cole, JAC X X X Larry Fitzgerald, ARI X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Marvin Jones, DET X X X Jalen Reagor, PHI X X X Curtis Samuel, CAR X X X Courtland Sutton, DEN X X X Mike Williams, LAC X X X Chase Claypool, PIT X X

Henry Ruggs, LV X X

Greg Ward, PHI X X

Preston Williams, MIA X X

Brandin Cooks, HOU X



A.J. Green, CIN X



Christian Kirk, ARI X



Anthony Miller, CHI X



Sterling Shepard, NYG X



Golden Tate, NYG X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Jack Doyle, IND X X X Dallas Goedert, PHI X X X Chris Herndon, NYJ X X X O.J. Howard, TB X X X Austin Hooper, CLE X X

Logan Thomas, WAS X X



Quarterbacks