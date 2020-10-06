Watch Now: Week 5 Waiver Wire: Wide Receiver (5:28)

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Saquon Barkley, NYGXXX
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Tarik Cohen, CHIXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXXX
A.J. Dillon, GBXXX
Frank Gore, NYJXXX
Kerryon Johnson, DETXXX
Duke Johnson, HOUXXX
Dion Lewis, NYGXXX
Boston Scott, PHIXXX
Benny Snell, PITXXX
Chris Thompson, JACXXX
Darrel Williams, KCXXX
Darrynton Evans, TENXX
Jordan Howard, MIAXX
Zack Moss, BUFXX
Jamaal Williams, GBXX
Giovani Bernard, CINX

Jeff Wilson, SFX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Randall Cobb, HOUXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Larry Fitzgerald, ARIXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Marvin Jones, DETXXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXXX
Curtis Samuel, CARXXX
Courtland Sutton, DENXXX
Mike Williams, LACXXX
Chase Claypool, PITXX
Henry Ruggs, LVXX
Greg Ward, PHIXX
Preston Williams, MIAXX
Brandin Cooks, HOUX

A.J. Green, CINX

Christian Kirk, ARIX

Anthony Miller, CHIX

Sterling Shepard, NYGX

Golden Tate, NYGX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GBX

Tight ends

Player101214
Jack Doyle, INDXXX
Dallas Goedert, PHIXXX
Chris Herndon, NYJXXX
O.J. Howard, TBXXX
Austin Hooper, CLEXX
Logan Thomas, WASXX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Derek Carr, LVXXX
Nick Foles, CHIXXX
Philip Rivers, INDXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXX
Kirk Cousins, MINX

Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIAX

Ryan Tannehill, TENX