Ever wish you could find just one place for all of your 2020 Fantasy Football wide receiver research? You don't have to wish any longer. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the wide receiver position. From breakouts like D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley to potential busts like DeAndre Hopkins, it's all here. And yes, we'll discuss Michael Thomas' targets as well.

While we've jam-packed all the re-draft information we can into one article, you'll have to settle for links for the Dynasty content. Our Dynasty running back rankings are here and our Dynasty Tiers can be found here.

Before we get to the potential league-winners, it's probably worthwhile to take a quick look at the state of the position. Wide receiver continues to be the deepest of all of the positions. While Thomas still stands out in PPR projections, it bunches up really quick. There are 22 wide receivers within 10% in projection points one direction or another of my No. 12 wide receiver (Amari Cooper). That's twice as many wideouts as running backs who fall into the same category. There are also an inordinate number of receivers under 25 who weren't top-10 receivers last year but absolutely have top-five upside in 2020.

And the depth doesn't run out as the draft goes on. There are 54 receivers projected to average 10 PPR Fantasy points per game, compared to just 33 running backs. This depth coupled with the fact that almost every elite receiver besides Thomas had a down year last year helps explain why people are so hesitant to draft receivers in the first two rounds. But is that the right strategy?

Wide receiver draft strategy

Your wide receiver strategy this year will be determined by your draft slot and just how wild your league goes for running backs. If you have a pick in the first four, you're starting with at least one running back and there's a decent chance you get through the first three rounds with zero or one receivers. That's OK, because there's no shortage of high-upside wide receivers at the four-five turn. If you're picking in the middle of the round, you're only taking a receiver in the first if Michael Thomas falls to you, and the same is true at the end of the draft; just add Davante Adams (possibly Julio Jones and Tyreek Hill) to the list.

How you handle receivers in the middle of the draft is highly dependent on how many you already have and how confident you are in their floor. Tyler Boyd, Jarvis Landry and Julian Edelman are excellent PPR floor options in the middle rounds, but if you're looking for upside, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, and Brandin Cooks are far better targets. Just make sure you have a balance of both in your receiving corps.

There are some receivers whose value changes drastically from PPR to non (more on that below) but the main consideration should be how many you have to start. Just remember that in a PPR league, each flex is like needing another starting wide receiver, because the position is so much deeper. Unless you start with three straight running backs, you're almost always better flexing a receiver. So a league that starts three receivers with multiple flexes makes receivers a much higher priority in the middle rounds than an old school league with two receivers and no flexes.

The Fantasy Football Today podcast crew went deep with the quarterbacks earlier this week. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here,

Finally, the rookies are terrifying because of their lack of an offseason and landing spots. One strategy I really like is a modified version of Adam Aizer's friendship strategy. Pairing Michael Gallup with CeeDee Lamb or Courtland Sutton with Jerry Jeudy is a cost effective way to take a pair of shots on upside. Pairings like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk or DeSean Jackson and Jalen Raegor don't have quite as much upside, but they're a lot cheaper.

Now let's get to sleepers, breakouts and bust. One quick note, ADP here is July ADP at NFC:

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 88th WR RNK 36th PROJ PTS 172 SOS 18 ADP 134.6 2019 Stats REC 57 TAR 83 REYDS 576 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.1 The New York Giants may have too many mouths to feed, but all the evidence we have suggests Sterling Shepard should be the first receiver drafted. And he should be drafted at least two rounds earlier than he currently is. Shepard was close to a 25% target share when he was healthy in 2019 and was over 8 yards per target in both 2017 and 2018. If he can combine those two numbers, he's got a shot at being a low-end No. 2 receiver. At the very least he should be a solid No. 3 if he stays healthy. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 100th WR RNK 43rd PROJ PTS 157 SOS 31 ADP 180.4 2019 Stats REC 35 TAR 52 REYDS 477 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 The Packers did absolutely nothing to help Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. While that may be bad news for Rodgers, it's great news for Allen Lazard, who established himself as Rodgers' second-favorite receiver in 2019. Expect an increased target share for Lazard, and while he might not improve on his 9.2 yards per target, he should be efficient with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback and Davante Adams on the other side. Barring something crazy, I'd expect Lazard to finish the year as a solid No. 3 receiver. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 124th WR RNK 53rd PROJ PTS 126 SOS 17 ADP 223.8 This is a bit of a dart throw, but Shenault is being drafted well after the high upside dart throw range. There's a path to Shenault immediately becoming the team's No. 2 receiver, and Jacksonville has talked about using him in the running game, perhaps as a wildcat QB. A season like Deebo Samuel's 2019 is certainly possible, and there's upside from there on a squad that should throw more than 600 passes.

Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 19th WR RNK 7th PROJ PTS 222 SOS 29 ADP 36.8 2019 Stats REC 87 TAR 135 REYDS 1175 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.3 You'd be right to believe D.J. Moore already broke out in 2019. You'd be wrong to think he's done breaking out. For a 22-year-old to put up more than 1,100 yards in just over 14 games catching passes from the likes of Kyle Allen and Will Grier is pretty special. Now he gets a quarterback upgrade in Teddy Bridgewater and hopefully a lot better touchdown luck. There are only a few receivers who could legitimately challenge a healthy Michael Thomas in PPR this season. Moore is one of them. He projects as one my top five receivers, but he has No. 1 overall upside. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 22nd WR RNK 8th PROJ PTS 211 SOS 25 ADP 40.2 2019 Stats REC 63 TAR 93 REYDS 866 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 The Atlanta Falcons figure to be one of the best bets in the NFL to throw at least 600 passes in 2020, and lucky for Calvin Ridley they also look like one of the most consolidated attacks. Julio Jones, Ridley and Hayden Hurst should dominate targets, and Ridley stands to take a big leap — something we got a glimpse of after the team dealt Mohamed Sanu. Ridley averaged 8.2 targets and 82.2 receiving yards in five and a half games without Sanu. There's legitimate top-10 upside even if Hurst sees 100 targets and Jones plays 16 games. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 43rd WR RNK 21st PROJ PTS 208 SOS 28 ADP 54.7 2019 Stats REC 58 TAR 93 REYDS 919 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.6 Terry McLaurin showed us he could be a star with even adequate quarterback play last year. In the first four games he had 408 receiving yards and five touchdowns. After a midseason slump he finished strong with Dwayne Haskins, and the expectation should be that Haskins improves in his second year. Washington didn't add anyone who should impact McLaurin's target share, and his new offensive coordinator was a part of the second-most pass happy attack in the league in 2019. There's top-12 upside here, and you don't even have to squint to see it.

Busts Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 18th WR RNK 6th PROJ PTS 265 SOS 16 ADP 16.9 2019 Stats REC 104 TAR 150 REYDS 1165 TD 8 FPTS/G 17.9 Because running backs are going so early, you really have to look more at where the receivers are being drafted. DeAndre Hopkins is currently the fourth receiver off the board, and that's terrifying to me. Last year's 7.8 yards per target was the second-lowest mark of Hopkins' career, and that matters because he figures to see a serious reduction in targets. Kliff Kingsbury runs a spread offense, and targets will be spread around between Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake. If you give Hopkins 140 targets at his career efficiency, you're looking at 1,148 yards and seven scores. And there's no guarantee he matches his career efficiency with a less experienced quarterback. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 41st WR RNK 19th PROJ PTS 217 SOS 23 ADP 29.9 2019 Stats REC 74 TAR 133 REYDS 1035 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 I would really like to call Odell Beckham a bounce-back candidate, and I do expect he'll score at a higher rate than he did in 2019. I could even see Beckham getting the Stefon Diggs role from Kevin Stefanski's offense, which could lead to a huge efficiency increase. But Stefanski also ran one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league and Beckham will have to battle Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb for touches. Barring an injury to someone else, it's hard to see how Beckham's target total doesn't go down. I don't hate his actual ADP, but he shouldn't be drafted as a top 10 wide receiver. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 84th WR RNK 38th PROJ PTS 186 SOS 13 ADP 78.4 2019 Stats REC 59 TAR 92 REYDS 680 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 Count me out on the Johnson hype. He was a mediocre prospect with mediocre college production, and his rookie year wasn't all that special either. At best he'll be the No. 2 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, but he has extra competition this year with the additions of Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool. There is no justification for drafting him before Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks or Marvin Jones.

Numbers to know

149 -- Michael Thomas had never seen more than 149 targets in a season before he broke an NFL record with 185 in 2019. With Emmanuel Sanders in town and Alvin Kamara 100%, we should expect Thomas' target share to fall by at least 10% in 2020.

10.96 -- Davante Adams has averaged nearly 11 targets per game over the past three season. The Packers did nothing this offseason to lead us to believe that will change.

9.9 -- Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett have both averaged 9.9 yards per target over their careers, which is better than any other player since we started tracking that number.

61% -- Cooper Kupp's snap rate was 61% or lower in three of the final four games for the Rams. That coincided with Tyler Higbee going bananas.

448 -- The Titans haven't thrown more than 448 passes in a season since 2017. It's going to be very difficult for A.J. Brown to improve on his rookie year if the Titans are below 500 pass attempts.

9 -- A.J. Green has played nine games since 2017. And he's 32 years old. And he has a rookie quarterback who he still hasn't caught a pass from as of July 15.

0 -- Julian Edelman has never caught a touchdown pass in the NFL from anyone other than Tom Brady.

18.1 -- Mike Williams led the NFL with an 18.1 aDOT in 2019. It will be interesting to see what happens to that with Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert under center.

1809 -- Mike Evans was second in total air yards, behind only Julio Jones. Brandin Cooks is the only Tom Brady receiver to top 1,500 air yards in the past five years, and he failed to reach this mark despite playing three more games than Evans.

Format Matters

Most of this piece, including tiers and ADP, are based on PPR leagues. We recognize many of you still play in non-PPR. Here's a list of players who we expect to be significantly better, and worse, in non-PPR:

Better in non-PPR: Kenny Golladay, Mike Evans, Amari Cooper, A.J. Brown, Michael Gallup, Deebo Samuel, Laviska Shenault

Worse in non-PPR: DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Allen Robinson, Keenan Allen, Julian Edelman, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate

