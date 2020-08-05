Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 10th RB RNK 7th PROJ PTS 226 SOS 22 ADP 15

2019 Stats RUYDS 818 REC 50 REYDS 509 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.6

Sanders is a polarizing player, and there are two schools of thought on him. One buys into his upside as a 2019 second-round pick who exploded to close his rookie season; the other looks at Doug Pederson's committee tendencies and often cites things like Sanders' apparently poor tape running between the tackles to argue he's being overdrafted. I fall into the first category for a few reasons. First, between the tackles rushing efficiency is not something that overly concerns me, especially for young, dual threat running backs. It was once the supposed knock on Christian McCaffrey, and the concerns of touchdown production ignore the reality that short-yardage scoring is typically just a reflection of short-yardage opportunities, which can themselves be heavily influenced by how good an offense is. But that's not the only comparison we can draw to McCaffrey. Entering his second season, McCaffrey was still undervalued despite Carolina moving on from Jonathan Stewart and only adding C.J. Anderson as a low-cost free agent after the NFL Draft. Sanders is in the exact same position, except the anticipated late-offseason RB addition hasn't even come, and at this point may not. Even if it does, the Eagles, like the Panthers in 2018, have already signaled — and lately, they've outright said! — they are more than comfortable turning over their backfield to their young, dynamic sophomore. Now I don't think Sanders is on the same level as McCaffrey in terms of talent or even necessarily opportunity — the Eagles showed they love Sanders in the passing game in 2019, but his 50 rookie-year catches are a far cry from McCaffrey's 80 in his own rookie season. But many of the same factors that led to McCaffrey's 2018 ascension exist, and Sanders has the potential to start racking up gaudy High-Value Touch (HVT) numbers starting in 2020.