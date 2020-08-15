Watch Now: WR ADP Review: Good Value ( 7:31 )

Welcome to the third annual King's Classic — a series of highly competitive Fantasy Football analyst leagues with major bragging rights on the line. You're looking at the draft results for the George Blanda Division.

More King's Classic Results:

Jim Brown: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​ | George Blanda: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​ | Len Dawson: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​

This is a 14-team, full PPR format with four-point passing scores. Each manager must start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end and three Flex. There are six bench spots.

Here's who's in:

Darren Armani - Fantasy Mojo Jake Ciely - The Athletic Dennis Clausen - Roto Baller Drew Davenport - Football Guys Gary Davenport - Bleacher Report Marcas Grant - NFL Media Ryan McDowell - Dynasty League Football Doug Orth - FFToday Chris Prince - Roto Grinders Steve Rapin - Fighting Chance Fantasy Ron Rigney - Fantrax HQ Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros Jordan Tozzi - Tozzi Bros. Mike Woellert - 4for4 Football

