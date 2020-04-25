2020 NFL Draft: A.J. Dillon and Antonio Gibson are intriguing Day 2 running backs in crowded backfields

Physically, A.J. Dillon profiles like Derrick Henry. Physically, Antonio Gibson profiles like Jonathan Taylor. These are two elite athletes who certainly have the tools to make it at the NFL level, but there are question marks about their skill sets, and now there are question marks about their landing spots. On the plus side, both went on Day 2, with Dillon landing in the second round and Gibson lasting just two picks into the third. That's a great sign for how Green Bay and Washington see their new offensive weapons.

Dillon to the Packers

A.J. Dillon was a three-year workhorse at Boston College who kicked off his college career with more than 1,500 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in the ACC as a true freshman. An absolute bruiser, he finished his college career with well over 4,000 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns, but caught just 21 passes in three seasons.

Dillon to the Packers doesn't make much sense on its face. Aaron Jones is coming off a breakout 2019, and the team has always liked Jamaal Williams in a passing-downs role that has kept Jones from dominating snaps at times. Dillon isn't that passing-downs back, not by a lot, but teams don't often use second-round picks on running backs they don't intend to use. In other words, the pick suggests they intend to have him handle some early-down work.

But a best-case scenario there is probably something like 6-10 rush attempts per game, nothing more. Jones will still lead, and that makes this a bad fit for Dillon. Where he really could hurt Jones is in the red zone because Jones is coming off a season with 19 touchdowns. Dillon is 6 feet even and his 247-pound weight from the combine matches Henry's weigh in, while Dillon ran the 40-yard dash one-hundredth of a second faster (4.53) than Henry (4.54) and performed similarly in the jump drills used to measure explosiveness. He's a bulldozer, and one who has a demonstrated ability to take a bunch of hits. That's bad news for Jones.

Gibson to Washington

Gibson's size/speed combination is equally as impressive as Dillon, but for him it's sub-4.4 speed at a more normal "big" size, rather than Dillon's "massive." Gibson could legitimately be a star running back at those measurables, but we just don't know. After transferring from junior college, Gibson played mostly receiver at Memphis, and totaled just 44 catches and 33 rush attempts in two seasons.

But Gibson's stock took off in the pre-Draft process, and reports started surfacing that the majority of NFL teams saw him as a running back. His positional designation may not matter — he'll likely both split out and play in the backfield either way — but it drives home the reality that we don't have a long track record of production from him. He's a projection through and through, but a smart investment from Washington as a playmaker with big upside.

Washington's backfield is deep, but unsettled. Derrius Guice has major upside but can't stay healthy. Bryce Love missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury but was so good at Stanford that Washington selected him in the fourth round last year knowing it probably wouldn't see him until 2020. Adrian Peterson is also still on the roster, but obviously doesn't fit in the long-term plans.

Gibson could find his way into a passing downs role replacing Chris Thompson, or he could find himself buried in 2020 as he develops his running back skills further. He's an intriguing player, but we'll have to see how the health of the backs on the roster look before we can get excited for him in the near term.