2020 NFL Draft: Best Fantasy fits for the top-25 NFL Draft prospects

We're always hoping the NFL Draft provides a strong infusion of NFL-ready talent, and the 2020 rookie class figures to provide plenty for Fantasy players to get excited about. This year's class includes multiple potential franchise quarterbacks, No. 1 Fantasy running backs, and difference makers at wide receiver, so the talent is clear; now, it's about hoping they land in the right spots to make a difference.

CBSSports.com's NFL team has been cranking out a ton of mock drafts, and the CBS Fantasy team has spent the last month diving into the top prospects on the offensive side, breaking down their strengths and weaknesses, and more importantly, identifying the best NFL fits for each. We're looking at both 2020 value and also keeping an eye on long-term value for Fantasy when looking for these landing spots, and we've got the spotlight on our top-25 Fantasy prospects for the 2020 draft.

Here are our hoped-for landing spots for each.

Quarterback Best Fits

Joe Burrow: "There's chatter Burrow doesn't want to play in Cincinnati, but that is still the most likely destination, and Zac Taylor's West Coast offense should cater nicely to Burrow's skill set. Paired with a receiving corps including A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross, he could find himself flirting with over 4,000 yards and 26 touchdowns as a rookie. We just hope their offensive line finishes their rebuild sooner than later.

If there is one magical spot for Burrow within the top 10 in the long run, it's Carolina. Not only do the Panthers have a bunch of speedy YAC receivers for Burrow to make numbers with, but his ex-playcaller, Joe Brady, is in charge of the offense. Burrow probably wouldn't start over Teddy Bridgewater from Day One, but it probably gives him the most upside." -Dave Richard

Tua Tagovailoa: "Carolina's new offense will be popular with any of the top-shelf draft prospects, including Tagovailoa, who thrived in a similar spread system. The receivers and offensive coordinator would make for a smooth transition, especially since he could wait and get up to full speed behind Bridgewater.

Tagovailoa would also figure to be a hit with the Raiders and Jon Gruden's high-percentage passing offense, even if it meant learning a new system. There, he'd play behind a better-built offensive line and have a friendly coach who would help scheme him up (not to mention have a familiar face at running back). The passing targets would need to be upgraded for it to be perfect.

What about Miami or the Chargers? There wouldn't be as much instant success. The Dolphins seem to have a long-term coaching staff in place, so they'd be able to take time with Tagovailoa and build around him. And Miami's offense should be OK for Tagovailoa. The Chargers have the receivers ready to help Tagovailoa, but the offensive line is suspect and the coaching staff might be on thin ice in 2020." -Dave Richard

Justin Herbert: "The team in the top-10 that might reasonably fit Herbert's strengths and give him the chance to develop as he plays would be the Jaguars. They have the best potential offensive line of the quarterback-needy teams, their West Coast offense is a fit for Herbert, and their run-leaning preference would take pressure off of the rookie. Jacksonville would have to permanently demote Minshew to make this work.

Herbert has been linked to the Chargers and the Dolphins, both teams with older veteran quarterbacks and suspect offensive lines. Both also run similar offenses that rely on flexibility and gameplanning for each opponent with elements of deep-ball passing. The learning curve figures to be a little bit steeper in both places." –Dave Richard

Jordan Love: "Love's skills should translate well into a West Coast offense, especially one that will utilize a mobile passer and has a good offensive line. To that end, Indianapolis would be delightful for Love. He'd probably spend six-plus games on the bench behind Phillip Rivers, but then would take over and conceivably help the offense. For similar reasons, Las Vegas would also be a nice place for him to land.

The Chargers might also be a good landing spot. Their offense has a number of explosive short-area targets Love could lean on, though their offensive line could make things hard on him just as Utah State's O-line was a problem in 2019. A coaching staff refresh could also be in the works if things go bad this fall, which might stunt his development." -Dave Richard

Jalen Hurts: "Ryan Tannehill used his mobility and bravery in the pocket to become a thing last year with the Titans. Hurts has those traits and can make well-schemed throws like Tannehill did, but he can also run the RPO with Derrick Henry. What a combo that would be! Hurts could conceivably work in Tennessee as an heir-apparent to Tannehill, or he could work in a similarly-schemed offense.

Hurts has also been linked to Dallas as a potential replacement for Dak Prescott. That wouldn't be too bad since the Cowboys could lean on his successful skills now if need be while training him for a larger role in the future. The Panthers and Bears could do the same thing, and you can't rule out the Patriots either. But any offense that tailors their playbook to Hurts' strengths will have a chance to have some success with him, just like the Ravens did with Jackson." -Dave Richard

Jake Fromm: "The answer is going to be similar for any quarterback I don't think is ready to start, but New Orleans and New England have to be at the top of the list. I'd expand the secondary list to any well-run team with a good offensive line. It would be great to see him backing up Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco or Phillip Rivers in Indianapolis." -Heath Cummings

Jacob Eason: "If you want to cheer for Eason to find success at some point you need him to land somewhere with a quarterback guru and an established veteran in front of him. New Orleans would certainly fit. New England might as well. I wouldn't hate Indianapolis as a landing spot to sit behind Rivers. There's not a fit that is going to make Eason Fantasy-relevant in 2020. You're hoping someone turns him into something he's not yet become." -Heath Cummings

Running Back Best Fits

Jonathan Taylor: "As with any rookie running back, landing with the Buccaneers would be close to an ideal fit, and he could see plenty of time in rushing downs in Detroit or Kansas City. But the best choice might be with the Chargers, in an offense that figures to run the ball plenty alongside an incumbent back who probably will never be a full-time starter. There's been plenty of room for two running backs to produce, and Taylor could be a Fantasy starter from Day One next to Austin Ekeler." -Chris Towers

D'Andre Swift: "Swift's experience in Georgia's zone-blocking scheme will appeal to teams that specialize in it. Tack on a franchise with an already-established offensive line and we're talking about a good fit. Staying in The Peach State with the Falcons would be terrific since he'd climb to the starter's gig eventually, with Todd Gurley on a one-year contract. He could also end up starting before long in Houston, and you can't rule out the Buccaneers as a desirable destination for Day One production." -Dave Richard

J.K. Dobbins: "Tampa Bay could be the perfect fit for Dobbins if he can make a leap as a pass blocker. At the very least, he'd have the opportunity to dominate early down work there. Dobbins would also fit great in Los Angeles with Austin Ekeler, and the way they use their backs in the passing game would leave plenty of room for Dobbins to rack up 30-plus catches even if Ekeler takes him off the field on third down." -Heath Cummings

Cam Akers: "Akers has the potential to be a lead back in the NFL, but it's more likely he'll be part of a tandem, at least in 2020. That's okay, at least he'll play as either a passing-downs back like James White or as a share-the-load guy with another runner like Raheem Mostert. Kansas City and Detroit are appealing spots where his competition for playing time isn't very threatening. Obviously, it would be heavenly if he landed with Tampa Bay as the primary rusher." -Dave Richard

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: "As far as beginning his career as a passing downs back with a chance to develop into a feature guy, the best bets for Edwards-Helaire would be in Atlanta (behind Gurley for a year) and Detroit (alongside Kerryon Johnson). Washington (reunited with former high-school teammate Derrius Guice) as Chris Thompson's replacement also wouldn't be a crusher." -Dave Richard

Zack Moss: "It just so happens that Bruce Arians has a pretty steady track record of leaning on running backs who pull up at 220 pounds or so and can play three downs. Moss has the size, and if he can prove he can block, he could be the engine of the Tampa Bay offense as long as he stays on the field — that was Ronald Jones' issue last season. That would be a lot of fun. If Moss were to end up in a tandem, which is more likely, teams like the Chiefs, Falcons and Chargers could result in nice numbers sooner than later." -Dave Richard

Wide Receiver Best Fits

Ceedee Lamb: "The teams in the top half of the NFL Draft that have a need at receiver include the Jets, Raiders, Colts, and Broncos. Going to the Jets or Raiders would be good from a target standpoint. Both teams could use a true No. 1 receiver, and Lamb could end up like A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin in 2019 when those rookies were clearly the best receiving options for their teams — and excellent Fantasy options." -Jamey Eisenberg

Jerry Jeudy: "We all want Jeudy to wind up as a No. 1 receiver with a good quarterback in a pass-first offense. That can happen in New York with the Jets. Jeudy starting a residency with the Raiders in Las Vegas would also be something. Sure, there's not a ton to love about Derek Carr, but what if the quarterback there was someone else? Jeudy is a dream fit in any offense, and Gruden's high-percentage passing system wouldn't hurt the rookie too bad.

Then there's this pipe dream: The Eagles. Carson Wentz needs receiving help in a major way and Jeudy could be a highly-targeted weapon in that offense. The Eagles do love throwing the ball around and Wentz has the strength to find Jeudy deep. That might actually be the best spot for his Fantasy value in 2020." -Dave Richard

Henry Ruggs: "I dreamed about Ruggs going to a playoff contender with a great quarterback like the Saints or the Packers, but got concerned about how many targets he'd get. Then I considered him in a spot with the Raiders or Jets or Broncos, and like the opportunity provided but don't love the quarterback situation as much. Where could he go where he'd see close to 120 targets AND have a gunslinger?

The one place that makes the most sense is Philadelphia. He'd have a quarterback who wouldn't hold him back in Carson Wentz, the offensive system to capitalize on Ruggs' speed more than just a few times per game and the opportunity to stay involved. He'd be very popular if he went to the Eagles. He'd also have to be acquired via trade because Philly probably can't wait until 21st overall to get him." -Dave Richard

Justin Jefferson: "The best fits are places where Jefferson could step into a significant role behind a legit No. 1 with an above average quarterback capable of sustaining two productive receivers. The Packers are perfect in that regard, and the Colts would also be a strong fit despite Parris Campbell's presence as the likely slot receiver. In either place, Jefferson would have the potential to earn 80-100 targets as a rookie, while Philadelphia is another place where he could make an immediate impact." -Ben Gretch

Tee Higgins: "Higgins is not ready to be a team's No. 1 receiver but he could thrive opposite a true alpha with a great quarterback. Green Bay probably represents the best opportunity but New Orleans isn't far behind. It's also possible he could replace Robby Anderson in New York, with Jamison Crowder dominating short targets, but I'm not sure he's ready for that much defensive attention." -Heath Cummings

Laviska Shenault: "The ideal scenario for a player who can dominate production like Shenault is somewhere where he could legitimately contend for No. 1 targets in Year 1, much as A.J. Brown did in Tennessee. The Raiders tend to like size-speed freaks at wide receiver, but if they were to make a move on Shenault, it would likely indicate they view him as a true No. 1 on the outside, and he could contend with Darren Waller to lead the team in targets in 2020.

An early career slot receiver role would also be a positive. Landing in the NFC North as Aaron Rodgers' new Randall Cobb or Matthew Stafford's new Golden Tate would be nice fits." -Ben Gretch

Denzel Mims: "If we're hoping for Mims to take at least a year to get acclimated before taking off, teams like the Colts, Cowboys, Lions, Bengals and especially the Steelers have the talent on hand in 2020 to use before giving way to Mims in 2021. And it's not to say Mims wouldn't contribute in 2020, just that he wouldn't HAVE to be relied upon.

But that's not what Fantasy managers want. We want him to be great NOW! The usual receiver-needy teams like the Packers and Eagles would be okay fits — at least in those places he'd see very few double-teams and could hit the 750 yard, six-touchdown threshold. The Raiders could also stand to improve their outside receiver situation and Mims could play sooner there. Green Bay would probably be the best spot for his Fantasy value." -Dave Richhard

Jalen Reagor: "If Randall Cobb is a good comparison, the Packers are a good fit because they haven't really replaced Cobb since his departure. The Vikings are another obvious fit — while they aren't much in terms of passing volume, Reagor could slide into the role Stefon Diggs has played over the past two seasons. The Eagles have also been rumored to add a receiver, and Reagor would presumably fit into the role Nelson Agholor vacated nicely." -Ben Gretch

Chase Claypool: "Because Claypool figures to be picked between 50th and 100th overall in the NFL Draft, and because there are a lot of receiver vacancies around the league, it's not hard to find good spots for him. But perhaps one of the very best spots became available when the league's new year opened in March: Houston. It sounds zany to suggest he'll be as good as DeAndre Hopkins, but Claypool would give Deshaun Watson a big-framed target who could also work as a downfield threat. Most importantly, he'd be given a red-zone role pretty quickly. The Texans have three picks between 40th and 90th overall with another pick at 111th overall. Landing with other capable quarterbacks in Green Bay, Philadelphia and Minnesota wouldn't be bad either, but the fit in H-Town would make him a draftable entity in every league." -Dave Richard

Tight End Best Fits

Hunter Bryant: "Tight end fits are always dependent on how the player will be used — for example, Bryant could theoretically be a weapon in New England, but we're not sure how Bill Belichick's offense might evolve. There would presumably be targets available for him in Cincinnati or Washington, but the Bengals have a deep receiver room and Washington may not have a great passing offense. Bryant would also make a lot of sense in Eric Ebron's vacated role alongside Jack Doyle with the Colts." -Ben Gretch

Cole Kmet: "For Kmet to have a big impact, you're hoping he's the clear No. 1 playing a big snap share. There's room for that in places like Washington, New England or Cincinnati. With Kmet being a younger prospect, though, it could take a couple of years to materialize, much like it did with Austin Hooper. Sliding in behind a veteran makes sense, perhaps as the heir apparent to the recently-signed Jimmy Graham in Chicago." -Ben Gretch

Albert Okwuegbunam: "Okwuegbunam's touchdown production in college makes me think his best bet for immediate production might be to slot in behind the 33-year-old Jared Cook in New Orleans. There are places with more available tight end targets, but by way of example, it's not clear Okwuegbunam would see significant action ahead of C.J. Uzomah — another size/speed guy — in Cincinnati." -Ben Gretch