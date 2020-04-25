2020 NFL Draft: Breaking down every quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down on where every QB, RB, WR, and stands entering the NFL.
The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and there's a lot for Fantasy players to sort through. Before you do anything, check out our two instant reaction columns, focusing on the biggest winners and biggest losers from the draft, to see whose value moved the most.
Then, it's time to get to know the incoming rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team broke down every single pick at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end — all 76 of them — with the immediate Fantasy impact as well as the potential long-term Dynasty ramifications.
This rookie class could feature several Fantasy contributors for 2020, and too many possible Dynasty starters to even begin counting. Read up on every player, from pick No. 1 to 252, right here.
Quarterback
Players taken: 13
First pick: Joe Burrow, No. 1 to the Bengals
Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: In Week 1, possibly just Burrow, and even that's a stretch. But Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert have enough talent around them to possible be Fantasy starters by midseason.
- Joe Burrow to the Bengals
- Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins
- Justin Herbert to the Chargers
- Jordan Love to the Packers
- Jalen Hurts to the Eagles
- Jacob Eason to the Colts
- James Morgan to the Jets
- Jake Fromm to the Bills
- Jake Luton to the Jaguars
- Cole McDonald to the Titans
- Ben DiNucci to the Cowboys
- Tommy Stevens to the Saints
- Nate Stanley to the Vikings
Running Back
Players taken: 18
First pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, No. 32 to the Chiefs
Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: In Week 1, possibly on Edwards-Helaire; possibly also D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Akers, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Training camp will tell us a lot.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the Chiefs
- D'Andre Swift to the Lions
- Jonathan Taylor to the Colts
- Cam Akers to the Rams
- J.K. Dobbins to the Ravens
- A.J. Dillon to the Packers
- Antonio Gibson to Washington
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn to the Buccaneers
- Lynn Bowden to the Raiders
- Zack Moss to the Bills
- Darrynton Evans to the Titans
- Joshua Kelley to the Chargers
- Lamical Perine to the Jets
- Anthony McFarland to the Steelers
- DeeJay Dalls to the Seahawks
- Jason Huntley to the Lions
- Eno Benjamin to the Cardinals
- Raymond Calail to the Buccaneers
Wide Receiver
Players taken: 34
First pick: Henry Ruggs, No. 12 to the Raiders
Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: Too many to count. There aren't necessarily any receivers from this class who look like must-start options from Week 1, but this group is too talented not to eventually produce multiple productive players. The talent goes so deep that it might not necessarily be someone you're targeting right now — think Terry McLaurin in 2019.
- Henry Ruggs to the Raiders
- Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos
- CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys
- Jalen Reagor to the Eagles
- Justin Jefferson to the Vikings
- Brandon Aiyuk to the 49ers
- Tee Higgins to the Bengals
- Michael Pittman Jr. to the Colts
- Laviska Shenault to the Jaguars
- KJ Hamler to the Broncos
- Chase Claypool to the Steelers
- Denzel Mims to the Jets
- Bryan Edwards to the Raiders
- Devin Duvernay to the Ravens
- Gabriel Davis to the Bills
- Antonio Gandy-Golden to Washington
- Joe Reed to the Chargers
- Tyler Johnson to the Buccaneers
- Collin Johnson to the Jaguars
- Quintez Cephus to the Lions
- John Hightower to the Eagles
- Isaiah Coulter to the Texans
- Darnell Mooney to the Bears
- K.J. Osborn to the Vikings
- Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Browns
- Quez Watkins to the Eagles
- James Proche to the Ravens
- Isaiah Hodgins to the Bills
- Dezmon Patmon to the Colts
- Freddie Swain to the Seahawks
- Jauan Jennings to the 49ers
- K.J. Hill to the Chargers
- Malcolm Perry to the Dolphins
- Tyrie Cleveland to the Broncos
Tight End
Players taken: 11
First pick: Cole Kmet, No. 43 overall to the Bears
Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: None. Even the best rookie tight ends often struggle, and this class isn't exactly chock full of blue chippers.
- Cole Kmet to the Bears
- Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene to the Patriots
- Josiah Deguara to the Packers
- Adam Trautman to the Saints
- Harrison Bryant to the Browns
- Albert Okwuegbunam to the Broncos
- Colby Parkinson to the Seahawks
- Brycen Hopkins to the Rams
- Charlie Woerner to the 49ers
- Tyler Davis to the Jaguars
- Stephen Sullivan to the Seahawks
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...