2020 NFL Draft: Breaking down every quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end's Fantasy value

The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and there's a lot for Fantasy players to sort through. Before you do anything, check out our two instant reaction columns, focusing on the biggest winners and biggest losers from the draft, to see whose value moved the most.

Then, it's time to get to know the incoming rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team broke down every single pick at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end — all 76 of them — with the immediate Fantasy impact as well as the potential long-term Dynasty ramifications.

This rookie class could feature several Fantasy contributors for 2020, and too many possible Dynasty starters to even begin counting. Read up on every player, from pick No. 1 to 252, right here.

Quarterback

Players taken: 13

First pick: Joe Burrow, No. 1 to the Bengals

Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: In Week 1, possibly just Burrow, and even that's a stretch. But Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert have enough talent around them to possible be Fantasy starters by midseason.

Running Back

Players taken: 18

First pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, No. 32 to the Chiefs

Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: In Week 1, possibly on Edwards-Helaire; possibly also D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Akers, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Training camp will tell us a lot.

Wide Receiver

Players taken: 34

First pick: Henry Ruggs, No. 12 to the Raiders

Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: Too many to count. There aren't necessarily any receivers from this class who look like must-start options from Week 1, but this group is too talented not to eventually produce multiple productive players. The talent goes so deep that it might not necessarily be someone you're targeting right now — think Terry McLaurin in 2019.

Tight End

Players taken: 11

First pick: Cole Kmet, No. 43 overall to the Bears

Potential 2020 Fantasy Starters: None. Even the best rookie tight ends often struggle, and this class isn't exactly chock full of blue chippers.