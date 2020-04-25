2020 NFL Draft: Breaking down every wide receiver's Fantasy prospects from Round 1 through 7
Pick No. 94: Devin Duvernay to the Ravens
The Ravens added some speed late in the third round, bringing in former Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay and his 4.39 40-yard dash time. Duvernay wasn't very productive until his senior season at Texas, but he broke out to account for 37% of the Longhorns' receiving yardage last year. A YAC specialist with underdeveloped receiving skills, Duvernay caught a lot of passes near the line of scrimmage and does a lot with the ball in his hands after the catch. He profiles as an athlete more than a Fantasy producer, and fits into a run-first offense behind Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and potentially more names, not that a third pass-catcher was viable for Fantasy last year.
If Duvernay contributes — and I'd still take Miles Boykin and probably Willie Snead as better bets for 2020 — it's likely to be with some sporadic splash plays, but nothing worth banking on in Fantasy.
Pick No. 128: Gabriel Davis to the Bills
An intriguing prospect out of UCF, Davis combines a solid age-adjusted production profile with a nice landing spot for a late-round receiver. The Bills nabbed Davis in the fourth round, and while he'll have trouble cracking the field at first, he profiles as a potential long-term replacement for John Brown. The biggest question mark in Davis's game was his ability to run a full route tree, but a vertical receiver makes a lot of sense with the big arm and mobility of Josh Allen.
Davis isn't a burner by any means — he ran a 4.54 40-yard dash, which certainly isn't a bad time for a 6-2, 216-pound receiver. But he won down the field in college, as evidenced by his 81st percentile 17.2 yards per reception in college. The biggest plus for Davis is his college production — he looked like one of the best late-round sleeper options at the position based on the advanced production metrics that have done a good job of predicting receivers who can outperform their draft position.
Pick No. 142: Antonio Gandy-Golden to the Redskins
Small-school wide receivers are always interesting, and here comes one cut from the same cloth as fellow small schooler Kenny Golladay. Gandy-Golden was a dazzler at Liberty -- the 6-foot-3 5/8 and 222-pounder had over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his final three years! Truthfully he just dominated the competition in the Atlantic Sun Conference with his raw size and solid speed.
He's a fluid athlete for sure with good focus and hands, and while he's not a burner down the field, he does have quick feet to juke defenders. The concerns involve how he'll fare against NFL competition, but he made some head-turning plays at the Senior Bowl and definitely has potential to be a capable NFL starter. It's a little surprising he lasted as long as he did.
Look for Gandy-Golden as a top-30 pick in rookie-only drafts. That means he'll go in the second round in some, and the third in others.
