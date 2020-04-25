2020 NFL Draft: Cole Kmet goes off the board to Bears as the first tight end
Tight ends often struggle to make a Fantasy impact as rookies. Can the 2020 class break the mold? The CBS Fantasy team breaks down each pick
We're always looking for more playmaking tight ends to pick from in Fantasy football, and we're hoping the 2020 NFL Draft will provide a nice injection of talent. No tight ends went in the first round, but we started seeing them come off the board shortly after, and we'll break down the Fantasy landing spots of all of the relevant picks right here. We'll be updating this throughout the weekend.
Pick No. 43: Cole Kmet to the Bears
The Bears have invested plenty into the tight end position in recent years, so it certainly seems like something GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy want to make a focal point in the offense. That hasn't quite happened yet, but between the signing of Jimmy Graham and the selection of Cole Kmet with the No. 43 pick Thursday night, they're certainly taking another swing this offseason.
Of course, the presence of Graham makes it hard to see how the rookie out of Notre Dame will be Fantasy viable. It's always tough for rookie tights ends to establish themselves, and Graham figures to see a sizable role, even at his age. Kmet figures to take on a backup role for a year, before getting the chance to start in 2021.
And he could be a viable starting option eventually. Kmet is a strong athlete for the tight end position, especially for someone who stands 6-foot-4, 262 pounds. He's a big target who broke out as a junior, hauling in 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns. The physical tools are certainly there, but the collegiate production profile doesn't exactly scream "Day 1 Star."
And that's OK because he'll get some time to develop. Fantasy players in redraft formats should be able to let Kmet land on the waiver wire after Draft Day, with the hope he can be a midseason add if things go right. Otherwise, he's more of a Dynasty target, someone worth looking at around the third round in rookie-only drafts.
