2020 NFL Draft: Deja vu all over again as Packers tab Jordan Love as quarterback in waiting to Aaron Rodgers

There was a feeling of deja vu when the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night. After all, the Packers decision to draft Aaron Rodgers in the first round in 2005 started the clock on then 35-year-old franchise legend Brett Favre's time with the team. Did the Packers just start the clock on the 36-year-old Rodgers' time with the franchise?

For the first round of the 2020 draft, we're focusing on the immediate Fantasy fallout of every skill player pick, because you expect first-rounders to make a Day One impact. That won't be the case for Love, and that might be the best thing for him as a prospect.

Love is a project, to be sure. He has an impressive athletic profile, with ideal size and good speed and athleticism that fits in the modern NFL. However, the production from his time at Utah State didn't exactly fit with what you hope to see from a first-rounder. Love actually did have a pretty strong sophomore season, tossing 32 touchdowns with just six interceptions as the Aggies went 11-2. However, both Love and Utah State stumbled in his junior year, as the team went 6-7 while Love had just 20 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.

Given his struggles, it's probably in Love's best interests to get to the NFL and sit. That isn't something we see much anymore with first-round prospects, but with Rodgers under contract for each of the next two seasons with a significant dead cap hit - and the Packers emerging as legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2019 - we won't see Love on the field as long as Rodgers is healthy for the next two years, at least.

Which means this isn't a pick that has much Fantasy impact, in either redraft or Dynasty leagues. In fact, the biggest impact of this move may be the moves that didn't happen for the Packers; they didn't draft a No. 2 receiver in the first round, which means Allen Lazard and Devin Funchess hang on to their spots on the depth chart for at least one more day.

Love could emerge as a viable Fantasy option, but it's unlikely to happen before 2022, at the earliest. If you play in redraft leagues, you can ignore him safely. In Dynasty leagues, Love probably won't come off the board unless it's an extremely deep or QB-scarce league.