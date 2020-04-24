2020 NFL Draft: Deja vu all over again as Packers tab Jordan Love as quarterback in waiting to Aaron Rodgers
Did the Packers repeat history by selecting Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love? It won't matter much for Fantasy either way.
There was a feeling of deja vu when the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night. After all, the Packers decision to draft Aaron Rodgers in the first round in 2005 started the clock on then 35-year-old franchise legend Brett Favre's time with the team. Did the Packers just start the clock on the 36-year-old Rodgers' time with the franchise?
For the first round of the 2020 draft, we're focusing on the immediate Fantasy fallout of every skill player pick, because you expect first-rounders to make a Day One impact. That won't be the case for Love, and that might be the best thing for him as a prospect.
Love is a project, to be sure. He has an impressive athletic profile, with ideal size and good speed and athleticism that fits in the modern NFL. However, the production from his time at Utah State didn't exactly fit with what you hope to see from a first-rounder. Love actually did have a pretty strong sophomore season, tossing 32 touchdowns with just six interceptions as the Aggies went 11-2. However, both Love and Utah State stumbled in his junior year, as the team went 6-7 while Love had just 20 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.
Given his struggles, it's probably in Love's best interests to get to the NFL and sit. That isn't something we see much anymore with first-round prospects, but with Rodgers under contract for each of the next two seasons with a significant dead cap hit - and the Packers emerging as legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2019 - we won't see Love on the field as long as Rodgers is healthy for the next two years, at least.
Which means this isn't a pick that has much Fantasy impact, in either redraft or Dynasty leagues. In fact, the biggest impact of this move may be the moves that didn't happen for the Packers; they didn't draft a No. 2 receiver in the first round, which means Allen Lazard and Devin Funchess hang on to their spots on the depth chart for at least one more day.
Love could emerge as a viable Fantasy option, but it's unlikely to happen before 2022, at the earliest. If you play in redraft leagues, you can ignore him safely. In Dynasty leagues, Love probably won't come off the board unless it's an extremely deep or QB-scarce league.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Aiyuk gives 49ers another threat
Brandon Aiyuk gives the 49ers a deep threat at wide receiver, but he may struggle to find Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs to the Raiders
Henry Ruggs brings speed to the Raiders, but his fit may help his numbers in 2020 . His teammates,...
-
Justin Jefferson to the Vikings
The Vikings deepen their WR corps with Justin Jefferson, bit it might not be great yet for...
-
Reagor finds opportunity in Philadelphia
Jalen Reagor may just have found the best landing spot of all the wide receivers in the 2020...
-
CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys
The Cowboys nab one of the draft's top receivers, creating a threatening offense that will...
-
Jerry Jeudy to the Broncos
The Broncos draft Jerry Jeudy in the first round, giving Drew Lock all he could ask for in...