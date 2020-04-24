2020 NFL Draft: Eagles pick Jalen Reagor comes with significant Fantasy upside, along with questions

We saw in 2019 that landing spot can matter a lot more than talent for wide receivers. Jalen Reagor is going to hope that's true in 2020 as well. He's not viewed in the same light as Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs or CeeDee Lamb as prospects, but Reagor may have found a better home than any of them when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the first round. We'll get to the situation soon, but let's start with the player.

Reagor is a burner who is long on speed and short on college production. His best season at TCU came in 2018 when he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019 he fell off, with only 611 receiving yards, but that was heavily influenced by quarterback play, as Reagor was the only Horned Frog with more than 400 yards receiving.

Reagor isn't a huge receiver, but at nearly six-foot and 206 pounds he's big enough. His 4.47 40-yard dash shows on the field and he could absolutely play the role the Eagles envisioned for DeSean Jackson in 2019. And this is where we come to the question of how good this fit it.

The Eagles have Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and Greg Ward already on the roster at receiver. Reagor should be able to beat out Ward with no problem and Arcega-Whiteside didn't look like much of a hurdle with what he showed in his rookie year. But Jackson and Jeffery are both owed significant amounts of money while attempting to return from significant injuries. It's nearly impossible to predict what the team will get from them in 2020. Longterm, it's not hard to see Reagor developing into the best threat for Carson Wentz, but there could be a target crunch ini 2020

No matter who is healthy at receiver, you should expect Zach Ertz to lead the team in target, and Dallas Goedert should take a healthy chunk as well. In each of the past two seasons, the Eagles have been at the bottom of the league in wide receiver targets, and I wouldn't expect that will change in 2020. For that reason, I view Reagor as a deep sleeper, draftable in the double-digit rounds in redraft. If Jeffery and/or Jackson start camp on IR (or get traded), Reagor will move up, but for now it's a hedge not knowing which of the three will lead the receiving corps.

In Dynasty, Reagor will be worth a pick at the back end of the first round or start of the second round in rookie drafts. He's a No. 4 receiver in Dynasty for me, but he'll be higher for others, and Dave Richard is one of them. When Reagor was picked by the Eagles Dave posted in our Slack chat that Reagor was his No. 1 rookie receiver in redraft. And Dave could absolutely be right if Jeffery and/or Jackson are removed from the equation.

I'm just not sure Reagor is equipped to be a No. 1 receiver.