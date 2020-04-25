2020 NFL Draft: Rankings, analysis for every quarterback's Fantasy prospects from Round 1 through 7

We should see at least one rookie quarterback start in Week 1 of the 2020 season, and at least two more should join him on the field before long. And all three landed in pretty ideal spots for their day one Fantasy values. The rest of the class might need some time, and that's okay. For those of you in longer-term Fantasy leagues, taking a late-round flier could pay off in the long run.

Get to know the incoming rookie class at quarterback with the Fantasy Football Today team's breakdowns of every prospect. We went in depth on the first six quarterbacks taken and their Fantasy prospects, with links to all six below, and we'll have instant reactions to the rest of the class right under that. Get to know the next generation of Fantasy passers right here:

Pick No. 125: Jets select James Morgan

Unless you happen to work with my boss, you may not have even had James Morgan on your radar as an NFL quarterback prospect. Well, that's not totally true. Adam Gase and the Jets were clearly interested as they traded up to select him on Saturday.

Morgan is a true pocket passer who looks like an NFL quarterback getting off the bus. His best season was his junior year when he threw for 2,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Morgan's profile gives him projectable upside, but we didn't really see it show up in his production in five years at Bowling Green and FIU.

Morgan will back up Sam Darnold in New York, who isn't going anywhere any time soon. It will likely take an injury for Morgan to get on the field in the next three years. He should only be drafted in deep superflex leagues, and even then I wouldn't consider him before Round 4 of a rookie draft.