2020 NFL Draft: Ravens add to their receiving corps with speedster Devin Duvernay

We've been writing up nearly every Fantasy-relevant wide receiver taken through the first two days, but some of them just won't have a strong path to playing time. We'll break down the Fantasy landing spots of all of them right here as a tracker of which teams added depth to the position. We'll be updating this throughout the weekend.

Pick No. 94: Devin Duvernay to the Ravens

The Ravens added some speed late in the third round, bringing in former Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay and his 4.39 40-yard dash time. Duvernay wasn't very productive until his senior season at Texas, but he broke out to account for 37% of the Longhorns' receiving yardage last year. A YAC specialist with underdeveloped receiving skills, Duvernay caught a lot of passes near the line of scrimmage and does a lot with the ball in his hands after the catch. He profiles as an athlete more than a Fantasy producer, and fits into a run-first offense behind Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and potentially more names, not that a third pass-catcher was viable for Fantasy last year.

If Duvernay contributes -- and I'd still take Miles Boykin and probably Willie Snead as better bets for 2020 -- it's likely to be with some sporadic splash plays, but nothing worth banking on in Fantasy.