2020 NFL Draft: Titans grab Darrynton Evans to back up Derrick Henry
Later-round running backs typically have a longer path to touches, but we'll track every backfield that added a minor piece through Day 3 here.
We've been writing up nearly every Fantasy-relevant running back taken through the first two days, but some of them just won't have a strong path to playing time. We'll break down the Fantasy landing spots of all of them right here as a tracker of which teams added depth to the position. We'll be updating this throughout the weekend.
Pick No. 93: Darrynton Evans to the Titans
Evans is a small-school guy out of Appalachian State who ran an impressive 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine. At 5-10, 203 pounds, he's a change of pace from clear starter Derrick Henry, and will fill the role vacated by Dion Lewis this offseason.
Evans caught just 39 balls over three years, but he was a big play machine at Appalachian State, and he profiles as a passing downs back at the next level. I don't expect Derrick Henry to suddenly add a bunch of receiving work to his resume, given he's never caught more than 20 balls in a season, so that work would presumably fall to Evans.
But that role didn't make Lewis particularly interesting for Fantasy, and it's unlikely to do it for Evans either. This is a run-first, play-action type of offense that is taking shots down the field when they do throw. Evans will have value more as a handcuff than a receiving back, and with Henry's massive workload last season that might matter. But otherwise, his role will be limited.
