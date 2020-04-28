2020 NFL Draft: Which rookie receivers will help win Fantasy leagues by getting over 100 targets?

The worst part of the NFL Draft wasn't peeking into Roger Goodell's basement. It was seeing receiver after receiver land on teams with already-established No. 1 options in the passing game. How can these guys be great for Fantasy if they don't have much of a chance to be the top target on their new teams?

Ideally, you want your starting Fantasy receivers to average 7.5 targets per game, putting them on a 120-target pace for the year. But 100 targets, or 6.3 per game, can still yield good Fantasy numbers. That's a good number to think about with any rookie, especially those in the deep and talented 2020 rookie class.

Last year, only two receivers who finished in the top-24 did not have at least 100 targets. One of them, Stefon Diggs, missed a game and was otherwise on pace for 100 targets. That means only A.J. Brown managed a top-24 finish without the benefit of 100 targets. Not bad for a rookie. In 2018, another then-rookie, Calvin Ridley was one of three receivers to finish in the top-24 without 100 targets. Emmanuel Sanders had 98 targets but averaged 8.2 looks per game before getting hurt, making Tyler Lockett the only other receiver to get under 100 targets and still finish as a quality Fantasy starter.

Good rookie receivers are hard to come by in Fantasy, but this year's crop is really talented. The ones who can hit 100 targets will have a shot at being helpful for our Fantasy teams. Assuming there's a normal training camp and preseason this summer, let's check out the 10 receivers who have the best chances of getting regular playing time this year.

Over 100 targets

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos

New Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has a pretty good track record of leaning on his top receivers. With the Giants each of the past two seasons, Shurmur's top two wideouts averaged at least 6.7 targets per game -- and that doesn't include his tight end averaging a nice number as well. It's enough to believe that the offense will be able to support Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and even tight end Noah Fant. Drew Lock figures to focus on keeping passes short and letting his receivers make plays after the catch, which is a staple of Jeudy's game.

Target prediction: 115

Where to draft him: I think he's worth reaching for in Round 7 in PPR leagues. Feel great about life if you get him later than that.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Everyone had a sour reaction to Lamb getting picked by the Cowboys. But everyone seemed to forget that Randall Cobb and Jason Witten averaged a combined 10.7 targets per game, and they're not on the team anymore. No way will Lamb get all those targets, but why not the majority of them? Coach Mike McCarthy loves Lamb's play-making skills and believes he can line up anywhere. It wouldn't be shocking in the least to see him uncover mismatches in the slot and attack the middle of the field. Cooper is good but he gets banged up quite a bit, and as effective as Michael Gallup was in 2019, he had a catch rate below 60% and led the NFL in drops with 13. By the way, Gallup (8.1) and Cooper (7.4) got plen-tee of targets in Kellen Moore's first year as playcaller. I would expect both of them to take a hit in 2020.

Target prediction: 105

Where to draft him: Round 7 feels a little reachy, Round 8 would be perfect.

Jalen Reagor, Eagles

Philadelphia tends to be aggressive when throwing the football, and it shows. Last season, Alshon Jeffery (7.3) and Nelson Agholor (6.3) each averaged the desired per-game averages, as did little-known Greg Ward (6.8 per game in his final five including the playoffs). Even DeSean Jackson had nine targets in Week 1. All this while Zach Ertz (9.0) and Dallas Goedert (5.8) were key factors. Actually, Jeffery averaged over seven targets per game in each of his three seasons under coach Doug Pederson with Agholor somehow seeing at least 5.9 per year. Reagor is more than just a deep-ball specialist and should catch Carson Wentz's eyes early and often, especially if Jeffery isn't recovered from or effective following his broken foot rehabilitation.

Target prediction: 120

Where to draft him: I'm in the minority, but I think he'll be the best rookie receiver in the class. I'm OK taking him in Round 7, but you might be able to wrangle him in Rounds 8 or 9. Love that value.

Laviska Shenault, Jaguars

Not only does new Jaguars play-caller Jay Gruden have a track record of favoring his outside receivers, but Gardner Minshew does, too. With the Redskins, Gruden helped Pierre Garcon annually put up more than 6.5 targets per game, and DeSean Jackson hit the 6.3 average in two of three seasons (slot specialist Jamison Crowder had one nice year with Garcon and Jackson, one without them). Minshew threw more passes outside the numbers (237) than inside them (193) last season, and while only 10.4% of this throws went deep, he completed 51% percent of them, the sixth best rate in football. Minshew's tendencies helped D.J. Chark average 7.9 targets per game in 2019 and should keep him in position to lead the team again. But Shenault, who can line up anywhere and gives the Jaguars offense a physical receiver to break through contact for extra yards. He could vault into second position and hit 100 targets thanks to what appears to be a Jaguars team in rebuild mode, which means playing from behind a lot.

Target prediction: 105

Where to draft him: You'll be able to snag him in Round 9 or 10 pretty easily. In PPR, I think he'll be worth it.

Under 100 targets

Henry Ruggs, Raiders

Jon Gruden's offenses are predicated on getting the ball out quickly with high-percentage throws. Quarterback Derek Carr ranked 27th among starting quarterbacks in deep-pass attempts (9.4% of his throws). Ruggs' arrival might push Carr to try more deep shots, but spreading the ball around to other targets, who will benefit from Ruggs pulling defenders downfield, is a certainty. Tight ends have led the Raiders in targets per game since Gruden returned (Jared Cook, 6.3; Darren Waller, 7.3). Don't blame it solely on a lack of reliable receivers -- not even Amari Cooper (5.9) could find a lot of targets. Ruggs' big-play potential could thrust him into the top-24 without 100 targets, but it wouldn't be wise to draft him on that assumption.

Target prediction: 90

Where to draft him: Ruggs' speed gives him a chance to finish as a top-24 wideout without getting 100 targets. I wouldn't be heartbroken if he got picked ahead of me in Round 8, but I'd feel foolish passing on his upside in Round 9.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Jefferson is among the most polished and NFL-ready receivers in his rookie class. He's also stuck on a team that won't throw as it is effectively running the ball. While Dalvin Cook was crushing defensive souls in 2019, Diggs averaged 6.3 targets per game but saw just 5.7 per game through the first six weeks. That's because Adam Thielen was averaging 6.3 per game until he got hurt. It's a stark difference from 2018 when Cook wasn't quite right and Diggs (9.9) and Thielen (9.3) were carrying the offense. As long as Cook and Thielen are on the field, Jefferson will have to make his mark on a limited bouquet of throws from Kirk Cousins.

Target prediction: 90

Where to draft him: Nothing wrong with taking a polished receiver just after 100th overall in PPR, which means Round 9.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

The 49ers offense goes through the run game first and tight end George Kittle second. Even Deebo Samuel didn't see a ton of balls from Jimmy Garoppolo when his playing time spiked from Week 6 through the Super Bowl, gaining 5.9 per game. In fact, that 5.9 average is the highest for any receiver in San Francisco since Kyle Shanahan took over. Aiyuk would be hard pressed to top Samuel in targets, and it's mission impossible to expect him to get more than a healthy Kittle.

Target prediction: 80

Where to draft him: It's a waste to take him before Round 10. I wouldn't really consider him until Round 12 at the earliest. Good player, tough landing spot.

Tee Higgins, Bengals

What we can gather from Zac Taylor's first year calling plays for the Bengals is that Tyler Boyd (9.3), John Ross (7.0 in eight games) and Auden Tate (6.7 in 12 games) each saw a healthy amount of targets. The names may change but the opportunities for Cincinnati's receivers should remain. A.J. Green is a lock for targets and Boyd should still see a good dose. Higgins has to push Ross and Tate completely out of the picture, or wait for Green or Boyd to suffer an injury, if he's going to average 6.3 per week. You can't count on that happening. A few things to remember: Joe Burrow and Higgins were workout partners leading up to the NFL Draft, so they've gotten to know each other, and Burrow will elevate the entire Bengals offense thanks to his rare skill set.

Target prediction: 85

Where to draft him: If you're patient, taking Higgins in Round 11 and seeing how the season unfolds is a plan. If you're not patient, don't draft him.

Michael Pittman, Colts

Under Frank Reich the past two seasons, T.Y. Hilton has been the only Colts receiver to average over six targets per season (6.8 in 2019, 8.6 in 2018). If his legs are all right, he'll continue to soak up looks from new quarterback Philip Rivers. Pittman profiles similarly to Eric Ebron -- a large target with big hands, solid speed and a large catch radius. Ebron got the work needed in 2018 (6.9) but cratered in 2019 when he started making mistakes (4.7). Pittman has to prove he's more effective than Ebron, not to mention fend off all of Indianapolis' other players for Rivers' spirals. Indy might opt to run a little more to protect their elder quarterback -- their selection of Jonathan Taylor suggests as much. Pittman figures to fall short but could make up for it with six-plus touchdowns.

Target prediction: 85

Where to draft him: I suspect Pittman will get overdrafted. If you happen to see him past Round 10, he's worth the speculation. Otherwise, don't lose sleep over missing him.

Denzel Mims, Jets

Adam Gase proved it again: If you don't play in the slot, you're not gonna get a lot. In Miami, Jarvis Landry had bonkers numbers, and last season Jamison Crowder (7.6 per game) blew away his career-high in targets. Only once in Gase's last four seasons did a wideout exceed 6.0 targets per game. It's not like Mims has impossible competition to overcome (Breshad Perriman, Josh Doctson), but it's unlikely he'll play much in the slot with Crowder around. Plus, Mims was viewed as a little more raw of a prospect than a bunch of other receivers, which is mostly why he was the 13th receiver taken in the draft toward the end of Round 2.

Target prediction: 75

Where to draft him: Like Pittman, there's probably too much hype around Mims for my taste. Had he landed on a better team, I'd feel different. I wouldn't draft him until Round 12.