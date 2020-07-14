If A.J. Green buys into the Bengals with a new quarterback and a new perspective on where the franchise can go, he could easily serve as the team's No. 1 receiver - and maybe even finish as a top-20 Fantasy wideout. If Green doesn't buy in, as was the case last season (ankle injury or not), he'll be a burden on Fantasy rosters everywhere. The truth is that Green will be 31 years old this season and has managed only one 16-game campaign since the start of 2016. So even though he's averaged 78.2 yards per game in his past 35 outings with 8.6 yards per target and a touchdown every 10.4 catches, and will play with the hottest quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, Green isn't nearly the sure thing he was before last season. If a shrewd Fantasy manager takes him as a No. 2 option with a pick beginning in late Round 4, the risk involved is modest but the payoff could be incredible. You could even double-down on the pick by grabbing rookie Tee Higgins, a self-admitted Green fan who would take his spot if the vet were to miss time, past Round 12.