Sadly, we can't call Aaron Rogers a sure-fire top 12 Fantasy Football quarterback anymore. We might not even call Rodgers a Packers quarterback much longer after the team drafted Jordan Love in th first round. Green Bay has become more run-focused under coach Matt LaFleur, giving a lot of work to Aaron Jones near the goal-line last year and drafting a physical goal-line back in the draft this April. It has left Rodgers grasping for stats - he has just 27 total touchdowns in 2018 and 2019 despite having the second-most pass attempts inside the 10-yard line in 2019. There would be optimism for improvement if the Packers receiving corps was deeper, but the guys behind Davante Adams don't really inspire confidence. It also kind of stinks that Rodgers' completion rate has faded to roughly 62% since 2018, which is 37th best among passers with at least 100 pass attempts (Mitchell Trubisky had a higher rate). If you're going to draft Rodgers, do it with a middle- to late-round pick and pair him with a young passer with upside (Daniel Jones? Drew Lock?) one or two picks later.