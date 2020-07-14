Humphries' first season in Tennessee was a Fantasy letdown. He couldn't stay healthy and his target rate was considerably lower than it had been in Tampa Bay. He's at best the second option in a low-volume pass offense, and the reality is he's probably fourth. Humphries' lack of upside and inefficiency makes it hard to even get excited about him even in the best-ball format.
2020 Outlook: Adam Humphries
2020 fantasy player outlook for Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans
