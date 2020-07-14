In the two seasons Adam Thielen has amassed well over 100 targets, he's finished inside the top 10 in PPR and top 15 in non-PPR. Buckle up for another triple-digit target campaign for Thielen in 2020. With Stefon Diggs on to Buffalo, the Vikings will look for passing-game help from several young players, but Thielen should claim the most targets even if he plays outside more than we're used to. That should lock him into a productive year assuming he's healthy. Last year's hamstring and ankle injuries clearly impacted him, but he still managed double-digit PPR points in five of his first six games. If he stays on the field, expect him to finish as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver regardless of format. You may be able to land him in Round 3 in your drafts, but it wouldn't be a huge mistake to take him in late Round 2 if you're chasing receivers early.