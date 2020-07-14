Adam Trautman won't have much re-draft value because he's stuck behind Jared Cook (and maybe Josh Hill too) but there is some long-term upside. Trautman caught 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at Dayton, and while he's not fast, he does have surprisingly good moves after the catch. Trautman should be viewed as the No. 2 tight end in rookie drafts, worth a late third-round pick.
2020 Outlook: Adam Trautman
2020 fantasy player outlook for Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.