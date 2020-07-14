Adam Trautman won't have much re-draft value because he's stuck behind Jared Cook (and maybe Josh Hill too) but there is some long-term upside. Trautman caught 70 passes for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season at Dayton, and while he's not fast, he does have surprisingly good moves after the catch. Trautman should be viewed as the No. 2 tight end in rookie drafts, worth a late third-round pick.