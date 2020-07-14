Adrian Peterson is back with Washington and will contribute to a potentially crowded backfield. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Peterson should be a reserve for Washington since the team has Derrius Guice and Bryce Love returning from injury, as well as the addition of Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic and rookie Antonio Gibson. Most likely, Peterson will be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Guice, but you should also expect Gibson or McKissic to play on passing downs. In 2019, Peterson was serviceable for Washington and Fantasy managers with seven games with at least 12 PPR points, including four of those performances in his final five outings. If everyone is healthy this year, Peterson's touches will be limited, as is his Fantasy value. He could emerge as the best running back in Washington again, but 35-year-old rushers aren't players to covet on Draft Day.