The Giants waived Aldrick Rosas in July after he was charged with three misdemeanors following a June 15 arrest in a hit-and-run accident, including reckless driving on the highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving while suspended/revoked for DUI of alcohol/drugs. We'll see if a team signs him, but he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues.
2020 Outlook: Aldrick Rosas
2020 fantasy player outlook for Aldrick Rosas, K, New York Giants
