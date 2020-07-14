Even though Alexander Mattison was M.I.A. when Fantasy managers needed him late last season, he's still the reliable backup in Minnesota's backfield and should get strong consideration from those Fantasy managers who spend an early pick on Dalvin Cook. And if Cook's holdout extends into mid-August, Mattison will shape up as a popular pick in the middle rounds. Mattison only had four games with 10-plus touches as a rookie (all Vikings wins by 10-plus points) but averaged at least 4.5 yards per rush in eight of 13 games and began contributing in the pass game toward the end of the year. His upside is through the roof if he landed a starter's role, but the reality is that Mattison is bench material until it's clear Cook is out of the Vikings plans for however many games. Fantasy managers will start considering Mattison with a pick in Round 9, but those who take Cook in Round 1 might want to lock him up starting in Round 8 until Cook's holdout is a thing of the past.