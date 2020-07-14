Late-season darling Allen Lazard has a chance to earn a prominent role in the Packers offense this spring, but it might not equate to much in terms of Fantasy. Picking up some of the slack over the last 11 games of 2019, Lazard scored and had over 65 yards three times and was under 50 score-less yards in the other eight. Lazard will battle the likes of Devin Funchess for playing time, but unless he makes amazing strides in training camp, it's unlikely he'll be a major Fantasy factor. Draft him with a middle-to-late pick if you wish.
2020 Outlook: Allen Lazard
2020 fantasy player outlook for Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
