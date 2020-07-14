With the number of 150-target receivers seemingly dwindling, Allen Robinson steps up as a volume hog with 90-catch potential. Locked in as the Bears' No. 1 receiver, Robinson finished 2019 with 16-plus PPR points in half of his games and six or more receptions in 11 games. Complaining about his quarterback play is useless -- this guy once had 1,400 yards from the arm of Blake Bortles and compiled nearly 1,150 yards last season from Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel. And try as they might to be a run-first offense, the Bears will likely find themselves in pass-needy situations in the loaded NFC North, further pushing targets into Robinson's mitts. He's among the least sexy Fantasy receivers worth drafting with a top-35 pick in PPR (top-50 in non-PPR), but he has a safe floor to help bolster your team's numbers from week to week.
2020 Outlook: Allen Robinson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
