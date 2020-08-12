Alshon Jeffery will begin training camp on the Eagles Physically Unable to Perform list. He can come off of it at any point before Week 1, but if he's still on it by then, he'll be forced to miss the first six weeks of the season. He's on the list because he's recovering from a broke foot suffered last December. Even if his recovery is smooth, the combination of a crowded wide receiving corps (DeSean Jackson is back and rookie Jalen Reagor might be special) and some inconsistent production (15-plus PPR points in 9 of his past 23 games) drags down his value. He's also been dealing with more injuries as he's gotten older and turned 30 this offseason. He's late-round pick material, but one who could be a waste if he can't recover his form from before 2018.