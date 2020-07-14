Amari Cooper is back with the Cowboys after he signed a five year, $100 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed. He should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3. Now, while Cooper is the No. 1 receiver in Dallas, he does have plenty of competition for targets. Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and new rookie CeeDee Lamb will all be focal points of this Cowboys offense, which limits the upside for Cooper. Since Cooper joined the Cowboys in a trade from Oakland during the 2018 season, he's averaged 15.7 PPR points in 25 games in Dallas. At just 25, Cooper is still in his prime, and he finished as the No. 10 PPR receiver in 2019. He got off to a tremendous start last year, averaging 19.4 PPR points per game in his first nine games before knee and ankle injuries slowed him down the stretch, but he never missed a game. When healthy, he's among the top Fantasy receivers, but hopefully the addition of Lamb doesn't hurt Cooper too much in 2020.