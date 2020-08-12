Andre Patton will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Chargers this season behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but even if he wins that job he has minimal Fantasy value. He is not worth drafting in any leagues. The Chargers use Allen, Williams, Hunter Henry and Austin Ekeler to dominate in the passing game, and there likely won't be many targets left for Patton. He also has to beat out Jason Moore and rookies Joe Reed and K.J. Hill for the No. 3 job, which could end up being a rotation in that spot. Keep an eye on Patton in training camp, and he could potentially be a waiver-wire add during the season if he starts off the year playing well.