Landing with the Cowboys was probably the best-case scenario for Dalton after the Bengals waited until after the NFL Draft to release him. He'll back up Dak Prescott and won't have any Fantasy relevance as long as Prescott is healthy, but Dalton has enough talent to be a viable Fantasy quarterback if Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are the ones catching his passes.
2020 Outlook: Andy Dalton
2020 fantasy player outlook for Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.