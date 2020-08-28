If you draft Anthony Miller, you're hoping for a third-year breakout effort with a mid-round pick. We've seen signs of it from him before - a seven-score rookie campaign in 2018 and a five-game stretch in 2019 where he had 33 catches for 431 yards and two scores. But we've also seen Miller deal with a myriad of injuries, including consecutive offseason shoulder surgeries that have limited him in training camp this year. Can he ascend, even in a mediocre Bears offense? Certainly. Is he worth prioritizing on Draft Day? Eh, not so much. Miller carries Round 8 value in PPR and Round 9 in non-PPR.
2020 Outlook: Anthony Miller
2020 fantasy player outlook for Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears
