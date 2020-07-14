Antonio Gandy-Golden was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to compete for a role in Washington's receiving corps right away. He is not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, but he is worth selecting with a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. Gandy-Golden had solid production at Liberty the past two seasons, and he's a big target for Dwayne Haskins at 6-foot-4. He could emerge as the No. 2 receiver behind Terry McLaurin, but he has competition for that role with Steve Sims and Kelvin Harmon. Gandy-Golden should be considered a sleeper in deep seasonal leagues, and he's a sleeper to consider in Dynasty formats as well.
2020 Outlook: Antonio Gandy-Golden
2020 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Washington Redskins
