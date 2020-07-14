Washington selected Antonio Gibson in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be a contributor on offense right away. He is worth drafting with a late-round pick in seasonal leagues and a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. He'll likely line up in the backfield, but he also could see time at receiver. The question for Gibson becomes if he'll get enough touches to be Fantasy relevant this year in a crowded backfield with Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love and J.D. McKissic, but Gibson should play on passing downs. Washington coach Ron Rivera is already raving about Gibson and making comparisons between him and Christian McCaffrey. And he could be an option to help carry the ball should Guice, who has played just five games in two seasons, gets hurt again. We consider Gibson a sleeper in all leagues, and he could emerge as a potential flex option in PPR.