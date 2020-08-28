Auden Tate will compete for playing time in Bengals training camp this summer. Used as an outside receiver last year when injuries forced him into the lineup, the 6-foot-5 Tate caught half of the targets thrown his way and scored once. He seems to have an inside track for a starting job, but unless A.J. Green isn't able to play, Tate seems likely to be more like waiver-wire fodder for Fantasy.
2020 Outlook: Auden Tate
2020 fantasy player outlook for Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.