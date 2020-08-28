Austin Hooper left Atlanta for Cleveland and should now be drafted as a low-end starter in the double-digit rounds, though perhaps one with more upside than we're giving him credit for. Hooper has been much better than that the past two seasons, but the expectation is he won't see anywhere near the same volume in Cleveland. It's hard to see how he'll approach the 7.5 targets per game he saw with the Falcons last year in a Cleveland offense that features Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. A more fair expectation would be the 2018 version of Hooper, when he finished as a top six tight end largely because he stayed healthy for 16 games.
2020 Outlook: Austin Hooper
2020 fantasy player outlook for Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
