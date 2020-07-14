Any defense with Khalil Mack rushing the quarterback has to be considered, but the Bears defense needs to show a lot of improvement before becoming a stellar Fantasy DST unit again. The squad underperformed in 2019, finishing 24th in sacks with 32 (same as the Raiders). Unsurprisingly, they finished outside of the top 12 in Fantasy scoring. The addition of edge rusher Robert Quinn to go along with Mack and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks makes for a formidable trio, and that's just enough to make this a usable DST. The Bears' early season schedule helps a bunch, too, but be wary about their showdowns with the Vikings and Packers as the year rolls on. Don't treat this like an elite DST -- consider it worthy of a pick in the final round or two.
