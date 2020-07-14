The Cowboys selected quarterback Ben DiNucci in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, and he will likely compete for a job or be headed to the practice squad. Dallas has Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton and Cooper Rush on the roster, and DiNucci isn't expected to play at all in 2020. He is not worth drafting in any leagues.
2020 Outlook: Ben DiNucci
2020 fantasy player outlook for Ben DiNucci, QB, Dallas Cowboys
