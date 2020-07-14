A significant elbow surgery and nearly a year away from the game coupled with some social media videos and confident talk from his coaches and teammates are all we have to go on with Ben Roethlisberger. Only time will tell if he's the same strapping, strong-armed quarterback we've come to know since 2004. Ignoring Big Ben's six quarters from 2019, he's posted at least a top-12 finish in his previous three seasons and five of his past six. Those seasons included Antonio Brown making plenty of plays, but does he have someone like him now? JuJu Smith-Schuster is a candidate, as is Diontae Johnson, plus rookie Chase Claypool and veteran Eric Ebron figure to contribute. The fear is that Roethlisberger's receiving corps can't help him put up crazy good numbers. If that's the case, and if his arm is compromised in any way, it's unlikely he'll be back in the good graces of Fantasy managers. Until there's evidence of Roethlisberger playing well, he shouldn't be more than a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback drafted after Round 11 in typical leagues and in Round 6 in Superflex/two-QB leagues.