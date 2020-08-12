Bennie Fowler is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he lands with a team as a reserve receiver. He was with the Giants in 2019, but he was released in November. Fowler has never been a consistent Fantasy receiver in previous stops with the Broncos and Giants, and he's not worth drafting in any leagues, even if he gets a new job for 2020.
2020 Outlook: Bennie Fowler
2020 fantasy player outlook for Bennie Fowler, WR, New York Giants
