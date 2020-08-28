Bisi Johnson is competing for playing time in training camp and seems to have an inside track to the starting job opposite Adam Thielen. When given considerable playing time a year ago, Johnson caught 62.5% of balls sent his way and delivered a weak 5.4 yards per target with only one reception good for over 20 yards. He's a starter, but on a low-volume offense next to a legit No. 1 wide receiver, Johnson likely won't matter much for Fantasy
2020 Outlook: Bisi Johnson
2020 fantasy player outlook for Bisi Johnson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.