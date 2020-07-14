Blake Jarwin should be considered a sleeper tight end this season, and he's worth drafting in all leagues with a late-round pick. Dallas lost three receiving options this offseason in Jason Witten, Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin, and hopefully rookie CeeDee Lamb doesn't take on all that work by himself with 190 targets available. While Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott will also help out, Jarwin could be a surprise Fantasy option this year as a top target for Dak Prescott. Jarwin isn't worth drafting as a starting Fantasy tight end, but he could emerge as a starter during the year. He's someone to stash on your bench as a No. 2 tight end, or he could be a top option off the waiver wire during the season.
2020 Outlook: Blake Jarwin
2020 fantasy player outlook for Blake Jarwin, TE, Dallas Cowboys
