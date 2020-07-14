Brandon Aiyuk will add speed to the 49ers passing game and might get fast-tracked to the starting lineup following Deebo Samuel's injury. Aiyuk has a second gear to kick into when he gets into space after the catch, and he's good at running through tackles. But Aiyuk does have a history of drops and wasn't among the well-established route-runners in his draft class. Kyle Shanahan has a way of making his playmakers good, so there's hope for Aiyuk, but patience is warranted. Anytime after Round 10 is a good time to draft Aiyuk in seasonal leagues whereas he'll be a Round 9 choice in Dynasty start-ups and a pick between 10th overall and the end of Round 2 in rookie-only drafts.
2020 Outlook: Brandon Aiyuk
2020 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
