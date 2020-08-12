Brandon Allen is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a new team this year as a backup quarterback. Allen started three games in Denver in 2019 but combined for just 35 Fantasy points over that span. It's doubtful he would get the chance to start barring an injury in 2020, and he should be ignored in all leagues on Draft Day.
2020 Outlook: Brandon Allen
2020 fantasy player outlook for Brandon Allen, QB, Denver Broncos
