Breshad Perriman left Tampa Bay to join the Jets, where he has more target opportunity, but the move doesn't necessarily help his Fantasy value. You should wait until the double-digit rounds to draft Perriman, who will battle Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Chris Herndon for targets in an offense led by Adam Gase. Traditionally, Gase's offenses have focused on shorter passes and slot receivers, and that's not Perriman at all. If you're taking Perriman earlier than that, you're banking on his late-season explosion in 2019 (506 yards and five touchdowns in his final five games) being a sign that a former first-round pick has finally fulfilled his promise. That's not a wager you should want to make with Perriman's track record and the Jets offense.
2020 Outlook: Breshad Perriman
2020 fantasy player outlook for Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
