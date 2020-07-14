Brian Hoyer is rejoining the Patriots and will likely be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Hoyer is not worth drafting in any leagues. Hoyer played significant time in two games last year, throwing three touchdown passes against the Steelers and three interceptions against the Dolphins. He would only be a waiver wire addition in 2020 if Newton or Stidham missed time due to injury.
2020 Outlook: Brian Hoyer
2020 fantasy player outlook for Brian Hoyer, QB, New England Patriots
