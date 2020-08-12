The Broncos DST should be considered a borderline starting option as a late-round selection. Denver lost a couple of key defenders in Chris Harris and Derek Wolfe, but the Broncos also added A.J. Bouye and rookie Michael Ojemudia to step in for Harris. Denver also still has a standout pass rush with Von Miller and a seemingly healthy Bradley Chubb, and the Broncos have quality players in the secondary with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Denver's defense isn't as dominant as in past years, but they begin the year at home against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans and later play the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins in Weeks 4 through 6. At the very least you could stream them for Week 1.
2020 Outlook: Broncos
2020 fantasy player outlook for Broncos, DST, Denver Broncos
