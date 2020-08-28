The Raiders selected rookie receiver Bryan Edwards in the third round of the NFL Draft, and he's competing for a starting role in training camp, making him worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues and a second- or third-round pick in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow (slot) are likely locked into their roles, so Edwards is hoping for the other outside receiver role, and a torn labrum for Tyrell Williams could give Edwards the inside track. Injuries knocked Edwards' down draft boards coming out of college, but he's an intriguing talent worth a late-round flier.
2020 Outlook: Bryan Edwards
2020 fantasy player outlook for Bryan Edwards, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
