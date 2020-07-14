Bryce Love will hopefully make his NFL debut in 2020 after missing his rookie season following a torn ACL suffered at Stanford in 2018. He will face tough competition for touches this season with Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, Peyton Barber, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic on Washington's roster, so keep expectations in check. But if healthy, Love could prove to be a talented player who could force the coaching staff to play him. It's doubtful Love will get drafted in most seasonal leagues, but he could be a player to add off the waiver wire if healthy and getting consistent work. He's a player to monitor in training camp and early in the year based on how Washington uses him in conjunction with the other running backs on the roster.