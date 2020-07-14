After signing with New England, Cam Newton is draftable only as a high-upside No. 2 quarterback until we see him on the field and 100% healthy. He'll battle Jarrett Stidham for the starting role with the Patriots, and should be considered the favorite to win that job. In Dynasty he's a strong hold but you won't likely be able to buy low on him any longer. Newton missed most of last season due to a foot injury and hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2017, but it's worth remembering how impactful he was. He was a top five Fantasy quarterback every year he played 16 games and he was the No. 12 quarterback in 2018 in 14 games. With Josh McDaniels in New England, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Newton delivers another top-10 season. If we get to see him perform in the preseason and he does well, his ADP will skyrocket.